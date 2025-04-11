'Immediate focus is to win the opening game,' says David Warner ahead of Multan Sultans clash

Karachi Kings' captain David Warner lands in Karachi to take part in the upcoming 10th edition of Pakistan Super League on April 9, 2025. - Instagram/karachikingsary

Karachi Kings captain David Warner expressed his goal to start the 10th edition of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) with a win in their opening match against Multan Sultans, slated to take place at the National Bank Stadium on Saturday.

Warner stated that the Karachi Kings are packed with quality players and that their objective is to move forward step by step, starting with a victory against Multan.

“Our immediate focus is to win the opening game. The team is shaping up well, and we’ve had productive training sessions despite the warm weather,” Warner said.

He mentioned that the conditions at the National Stadium, especially the grassy wicket, reminded him of Australian pitches.

“The surface here gives us something familiar to work with,” he said.

The former Australian legend also shed light on his absence from the official pre-tournament press conference featuring the captains of all six teams.

“I preferred spending that time working with the boys on the ground,” he stated.

He emphasised the team’s approach of playing positive and competitive cricket while maintaining a relaxed and enjoyable dressing room environment.

“The vibe within the group is fantastic. We want to enjoy the tournament while staying focused on our goals,” he said.

“We’ll continue to adjust our playing XI based on match conditions and pitch behavior,” he concluded.

Karachi Kings squad for PSL 10: David Warner (C), Hasan Ali (VC), Abbas Afridi and Adam Milne (all platinum), James Vince, Khushdil Shah (all diamond), Shan Masood, Muhammad Irfan Khan and Aamir Jamal (all gold), Arafat Minhas (brand ambassador), Tim Seifert, Zahid Mahmood, Litton Das and Mir Hamza (all silver), Fawad Ali and Riazullah (both emerging), Omair Bin Yousuf, Kane Williamson, Mohammad Nabi and Mirza Mamoon (all supplementary).