Islamabad United elect to bowl first in PSL 10 opener against Lahore Qalandars

Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan speaks at the toss for their PSL 10 match against Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on April 11, 2025. — X/Livestream screengrab

RAWALPINDI: Defending champions Islamabad United have won the toss and opted to bowl first in the opening match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 against Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium here on Friday.

PLAYING XIs

Islamabad United: Andries Gous, Sahibzada Farhan, Colin Munro, Salman Ali Agha, Azam Khan, Shadab Khan (c), Jason Holder, Imad Wasim, Muhammad Shahzad, Naseem Shah and Riley Meredith.

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings, Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars have come face to face 19 times since the inaugural edition of the league in 2016, with the former boasting a slightly dominant record with 10 victories, while the two-time champions emerged victorious on nine occasions.

Matches: 19

Islamabad United: 10

Lahore Qalandars: 9

FORM GUIDE

Both United and Qalandars enter the PSL 10 with contrasting momentums as the defending champions are on a five-match winning streak including a thrilling victory over Multan Sultans in the previous edition final.

Qalandars, on the other hand, have only one victory in their last five PSL matches while one match ended in No Result.

Islamabad United: W, W, W, W, W (most recent first)

Lahore Qalandars: L, L, W, NR, W