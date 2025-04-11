Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Live Score, PSL 10, IU vs LQ today Match 01

PSL 10: Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars match underway in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

April 11, 2025
Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan (Left) and Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Afridi (Right) face off in the first match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10. - Geo Super

RAWALPINDI: The first match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 is currently underway between defending champions Islamabad United and two-time champions Lahore Qalandars on Friday at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Islamabad United has won the toss and elected to field.

Playing XIs

Islamabad United: Andries Gous,Sahibzada Farhan, Colin Munro, Salman Agha, Azam Khan(w), Shadab Khan(c), Jason Holder, Muhammad Shahzad, Imad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Riley Meredith

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Naeem, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings(w), Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi(c), Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi

