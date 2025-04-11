'I am not even one per cent ashamed that I can’t speak English,' says Mohammad Rizwan

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan looks on ahead of their ICC Men's Champions Trophy match against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. — ICC

KARACHI: Multan Sultans’ captain Mohammad Rizwan on Friday, addressed the criticism on his English, stating that his primary duty is to play cricket for Pakistan.

Rizwan has been at the receiving end of social media trolls for his English skills since Pakistan’s disastrous ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 campaign and the subsequent white-ball tour of New Zealand.

The wicketkeeper batter was also mocked by former Australia cricket Brad Hogg, who in a viral video, engaged with an impersonator resembling Rizwan.

The impersonator humorously responds, “I and Virat are alike. He drinks water; I drink water. We are both the same; there is no difference.” The impersonator also adds, “Ya to win hai ya to learn hai,” before Hogg praises Rizwan’s English skills. The impersonator then responds, “Yes, everyone in Pakistan says my English is very good.”

Meanwhile, as per the latest development, the wicketkeeper batter, during a press conference here in a build-up to Multan Sultans’ PSL 10 campaign opener against Karachi Kings, was probed about his stance on being trolled on social media for his English skills.

Rizwan, in response, shared that he is not ashamed of not being able to speak fluent English and instead reiterated that his job is to play cricket for his country.

“I don’t care [about social media trolling]. I am proud of one thing and that is whatever I say, I say from my heart. And by the grace of Almighty Allah, I don’t know English. The only regret is that I did not get enough education but I am not even one per cent ashamed that I can’t speak English despite being the captain of the Pakistan cricket team,” said Rizwan.

“The demand from me is cricket, not English. There is a regret that I did not complete my education which is why I struggle in speaking English.

“Pakistan is not demanding English from me if that is the case, I will leave cricket to become a professor but I do not have that much time.”

Mohammad Rizwan then claimed that he advises his juniors to focus on their academics as well so that they can communicate internationally while representing Pakistan.

When asked about why he does not accompany a translator or speak Urdu during media interactions and interviews with broadcasters, Rizwan affirmed it as a ‘valid point’ but instead urged that he does not feel the need for a translator as he believes he can explain what he wants to say.

“That is a valid point that we should speak Urdu but sometimes we feel that we can speak much to make someone understand [what I am saying],” Rizwan argued.

“If an Englishman comes here, I can communicate with him and can even roam around the city for a day and he would not feel anything. Only those will feel, who are mad at me,” he concluded.