Rizwan, Babar to meet PCB Chairman amid T20I selection controversy: report

Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam of Pakistan during game one of the Men's ODI series between New Zealand and Pakistan at McLean Park, on March 29, 2025, in Napier

Pakistan ODI captain Mohammad Rizwan and star batter Babar Azam are expected to meet Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi in the coming days to seek clarity over their exclusion from the T20I squad and discuss potential changes in leadership roles.

Sources reveal that both players, particularly Rizwan, were frustrated after being dropped for the recent five-match T20I series, during which the PCB opted to test new players under the captaincy of Salman Ali Agha.

"Rizwan is due to meet the PCB chairman as soon as he gets the opportunity to seek clarity on his axing from the T20I side," said a source close to the player.

"He will also seek more authority in team selection. If not granted, there is a possibility he may step down from ODI captaincy," he added.

The issue gained further attention following Rizwan’s pointed remarks during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) captains' press conference in Islamabad.

Responding to a question about Pakistan’s recent struggles — including their disappointing Champions Trophy campaign and poor showing during the New Zealand tour — Rizwan offered a measured yet revealing comment:

“Everyone knows what’s going on. Each person is responsible for what they have control over,” he said.

Sources also claim Rizwan had disagreements with interim head coach Aqib Javed regarding team selection during the New Zealand tour.

He reportedly pushed for five regular bowlers, but the team fielded only four specialists, relying on part-timers Salman Ali Agha and Irfan Khan, who collectively conceded 118 runs — a decision that proved costly.

Meanwhile, the PCB is also exploring permanent coaching options, having approached several foreign candidates to potentially replace interim head coach Aqib Javed.

Few former Pakistan players are also reportedly under consideration.

Pakistan’s recent tour of New Zealand was a tough outing, with the Men in Green managing just one win in eight matches.

The lone T20I victory came courtesy of a stunning century by Hasan Nawaz, but the team suffered a 3-0 sweep in the ODIs, with senior players failing to deliver.