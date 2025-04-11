Pakistan edge past Scotland in ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier

Pakistan's Fatima Sana celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier match against Scotland at the Lahore City Cricket Association Ground in Lahore on April 11, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Fatima Sana’s four-wicket haul, followed by half-centuries from Muneeba Ali and Aliya Riaz, steered Pakistan to a six-wicket victory over Scotland in the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier here at the Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) Ground on Friday.

Put into bat first in a rain-reduced, Scotland accumulated a formidable total of 186/9 in the allotted 32 overs, courtesy of a captain’s knock by Kathryn Bryce.

The European side, however, had a contrasting start to their innings as both their openers Abbi Aitken-Drummond (one) and Pippa Sproul (nine) were sent back inside five overs with just 17 runs on the board.

Walking out to bat at number three, Katherine took the reins of Scotland’s batting expedition until getting dismissed on the final delivery of the innings after top-scoring with a 96-ball 91, laced with 10 fours and a six.

She also shared crucial partnerships with Sarah Bryce and Ailsa Lister, who contributed with 21 and 31 respectively.

Sana led the bowling charge for Pakistan by picking up four wickets for just 23 runs in her five overs. Sadia Iqbal chipped in with two wickets, while Nashra Sandhu and Diana Baig made one scalp apiece.

Set to chase 187, the home side knocked the winning runs for the loss of four wickets and eight balls to spare, thanks to anchoring half-centuries by Muneeba and Aliya.

The green shirts also had got off to an unwanted start to their innings as they had been reduced to 36/2 in 7.2 overs.

The early stutter, however, did not bother the hosts much as Aliya joined Muneeba in the middle to launch an astounding recovery.

The duo added 93 runs for the third wicket until Chloe Abel dismissed in the 24th over. She remained the top-scorer for Pakistan with a 72-ball 71, studded with 10 boundaries including a six.

Aliya then shared a brief 27-run partnership for the fourth wicket with skipper Sana, who walked back in the 27th over after scoring just seven.

But Aliya stood her ground firm and with the support of wicketkeeper batter Sidra Nawaz at the other end, steered her team to their second consecutive victory in the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier.

Aliya scored an unbeaten 68 off 70 deliveries, comprised of seven fours and a six, while Sidra made 14 not out from 11 balls.

For Scotland, Abel led the way with two wickets but was expensive as she conceded 42 runs in six overs, while Katherine Fraser and Rachel Slater struck out one batter apiece.

The six-wicket victory reinstated Pakistan at the top of the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier standings with four points in two matches, while Scotland remained in third position.