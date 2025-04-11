Gladiators' mentor sir Viv Richards arrives in Pakistan for PSL 10

Sir Vivian Richards talks to Geo News in an exclusive interview. - Author

Quetta Gladiators' mentor and legendary former West Indies cricketer Sir Viv Richards arrived in Pakistan on Friday ahead of the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In a video shared on the Gladiators’ official social media handles, Richards expressed his excitement about rejoining the team.

“Hey, it's great to be back in Pakistan with my favorite team, the Quetta Gladiators. I'm just looking forward to seeing the guys tomorrow. We know we're going to have a great time. Have fun, boys. See you soon,” said Richards.

The 10th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League is set to kick off on Friday, April 11, 2025, with defending champions Islamabad United taking on two-time winners Lahore Qalandars in the opening match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host 13 matches, including both Eliminators and the grand final.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will stage 11 games, including the first Qualifier on May 13, while Karachi’s National Bank Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will host five matches each.

The tournament will also feature three double-headers — two on Saturdays and one on Labour Day (May 1).

Quetta Gladiators will begin their campaign on Saturday, April 12, against Peshawar Zalmi at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Quetta Gladiators squad for PSL 10: Finn Allen, Faheem Ashraf and Mark Chapman (all platinum), Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir and Rilee Rossouw (all diamond), Akeal Hossein, Mohammad Wasim Jr and Saud Shakeel (all gold), Khawaja Nafay, Usman Tariq, Haseebullah Khan and Khurram Shahzad (all silver), Kyle Jamieson and Hasan Nawaz (both emerging), Mohammad Zeeshan, Danish Aziz, Kusal Mendis and Sean Abbott (all supplementary).