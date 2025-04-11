Ihsanullah roped in by Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 10

Multan Sultans' Ihsanullah celebrates taking a wicket during their PSL 8 match against Quetta Gladiators at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on February 15, 2023. — PCB

KARACHI: Former Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions Peshawar Zalmi on Friday, picked right-arm pacer Ihsanullah for the upcoming 10th edition of the tournament.

Ihsanuallah rose to fame after a ground-breaking season during the PSL 2023, where he claimed 22 wickets for the Sultans.

His meteoric rise, however, was dented by an elbow injury, sustained during the home ODI series against New Zealand in April 2023, resulting in him missing the last year’s PSL.

Later that year, he made a return to competitive cricket during the Champions T20 Cup, where he took two wickets in four matches.

But that was not enough for him to attract the PSL franchises and went unsold in the PSL 10 draft, held earlier this year.

The right-arm pacer, as a result, announced his retirement from the PSL only to reverse his decision on the next day.

Meanwhile, as per the latest development, the right-arm pacer has been roped in by the 2017 champions in the Supplementary category.

The franchise made the announcement on its social media handles by sharing an animated poster of the pacer donning Zalmi’s jersey.

“Right Arm Fast Bowler Ihsanullah joins the [Yellow Storm] in Supplementary Category for [PSL X],” Zalmi captioned the poster.

For the unversed, Zalmi will kick off their PSL 10 campaign against traditional rivals Quetta Gladiators on April 12 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Peshawar Zalmi squad for PSL 10: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub and Tom Kohler-Cadmore (all platinum), Mohammad Haris, George Linde and Mohammad Ali (both diamond), Hussain Talat, Nahid Rana and Abdul Samad (all gold), Arif Yaqoob, Mehran Mumtaz, Sufiyan Muqeem and Najibullah Zadran (all silver), Ali Raza and Maaz Sadaqat (both emerging), Mitchell Owen, Ahmed Daniyal, Alzarri Joseph and Ihsanullah (all supplementary).