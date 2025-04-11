WATCH: Wiaan Mulder picks Babar Azam as cover drive master in SRH promotional video

Pakistan's Babar Azam plays a cover drive during the ICC T20 World Cup final against England in Melbourne on November 13, 2022. – AFP

South African all-rounder Wiaan Mulder sparked a social media buzz after naming Pakistan’s Babar Azam as the master of the cover drive in a promotional video for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), part of the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) player engagement series.

In a lighthearted pop quiz, Mulder was asked to identify players who excel at specific cricket shots.

When asked about the pull shot, he promptly named India’s Rohit Sharma. For the best cover drive, Mulder, without hesitation, declared, “Babar Azam.”





The response, delivered with conviction, highlighted Azam’s elegant and technically sound strokeplay—so refined it’s often described as artwork in motion.

However, some IPL fans, perhaps expecting a mention of Virat Kohli or another Indian star, were left surprised.

Mulder’s praise is significant, especially considering his past on-field clash with Azam. During Pakistan’s Test tour of South Africa earlier this year, tensions flared when Mulder, frustrated by Azam’s resilience, threw the ball in his direction—sparking a fiery exchange that grabbed headlines.

That Mulder now openly appreciates Azam’s batting craft reflects how skill can transcend rivalries.

It is pertinent to mention that Babar, despite his reputation, has been under scrutiny due to his recent dip in form. Since his 151-run knock against Nepal in August 2023, he has not scored a century across formats.

Babar was promoted to open the innings alongside the returning Fakhar Zaman during the tri-nation ODI series involving New Zealand and South Africa. However, he managed only modest scores of 10, 23, and 29.

Despite his struggles in the new role, the team management continued to back him as an opener in the recently concluded ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, hoping he would deliver a big performance.

The former captain, however, failed to make a strong impact, scoring 64 and 23 in the group stage matches against New Zealand and India, respectively.