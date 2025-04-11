IPL or PSL? Watch which league Mohammad Amir prefers to play in next year

Pakistan's Mohammad Amir celebrates taking a wicket during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Canada at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on June 11, 2024. — ICC

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir who is representing Quetta Gladiators in the upcoming 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), has revealed which league he would prefer to play in next year.

During a recent interview on the Quetta Gladiators’ podcast show, Amir was asked: if the PSL and IPL take place during the same window, and as a British citizen he becomes eligible for the IPL, which league would he choose?

Amir openly stated that he would prefer the IPL if given the opportunity.

"Honestly, if I get the opportunity, I'll definitely play in the IPL. I'm saying this openly. But if I don't get a chance, then I will play in the PSL," Amir said.





A few days ago, the 32-year-old also spoke about the possibility of playing in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) as a British citizen.

The left-arm pacer, who announced his retirement from international cricket for the second time last year, shared during an appearance on Geo News’ program 'Haarna Mana Hai' that he will be eligible to play in the IPL in 2026.

“By next year, I will have the opportunity to play in the IPL, and if given the chance, then why not? I will play in the IPL,” said Amir.

The former pacer further revealed that he would like to represent Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) if selected.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Test batter Ahmed Shehzad, who was also part of the panel, claimed that RCB needs an experienced bowler like Mohammad Amir and that he could help them win their maiden IPL title.

“RCB needs a bowler like Amir to fix their bowling woes. They have a good batting unit, but their bowling has always been a problem. If Amir plays for RCB, they will win the title,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistani players have been banned from participating in the cash-rich league since 2008 due to strained political ties between the two neighboring countries.

Azhar Mahmood remains the only Pakistani cricketer to have ever played in the IPL as a UK citizen.

For the unversed, the highly anticipated 10th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to commence on Friday, April 11, with defending champions Islamabad United taking on two-time winners Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The six-team tournament will feature a total of 34 matches from April 11 to May 18. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host 13 matches, including two Eliminators and the grand final.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, including the first Qualifier on May 13. Karachi’s National Bank Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will each host five matches.

Quetta Gladiators Squad for PSL 10: Finn Allen, Faheem Ashraf and Mark Chapman (all platinum), Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir and Rilee Rossouw (all diamond), Akeal Hossein, Mohammad Wasim Jr and Saud Shakeel (all gold), Khawaja Nafay, Usman Tariq, Haseebullah Khan and Khurram Shahzad (all silver), Kyle Jamieson and Hasan Nawaz (both emerging), Mohammad Zeeshan, Danish Aziz, Kusal Mendis and Sean Abbott (all supplementary).