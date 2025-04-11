Islamabad United's Alex Carey opts out of PSL 10

Australia's Alex Carey in action during ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. — Reuters

KARACHI: Australia’s wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey who was picked by Islamabad United on Friday has opted out of the upcoming 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

This development comes as the defending champions are set to kick off their PSL 10 campaign against Lahore Qalandars today in Rawalpindi.

Carey was signed as a partial replacement for South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen. However, according to the team management, Carey will not be available for the tournament due to domestic cricket commitments in Australia.

The management also confirmed that van der Dussen will join the United squad soon.

It is pertinent to mention that the six-team tournament will feature a total of 34 matches from April 11 to May 18.

Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host 13 matches, including two Eliminators and the grand final.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, including the first Qualifier on May 13, while Karachi’s National Bank Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will each host five matches.

The event will also feature three double-headers — two on Saturdays and one on Labour Day (May 1).

Islamabad United Squad for PSL 10: Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah and Matthew Short (all platinum), Azam Khan, Imad Wasim and Jason Holder (all diamond), Haider Ali, Salman Ali Agha and Ben Dwarshuis (all gold), Colin Munro, Rumman Raees, Andries Gous, Mohammad Nawaz and Salman Irshad (all silver), Hunain Shah and Saad Masood (both emerging), Rassie van der Dussen, Riley Meredith and Sam Billings (all supplementary).