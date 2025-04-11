Delhi Capitals crush RCB to stay unbeaten in IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul (left) and Tristan Stubbs interact during their IPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 10, 2025. — BCCI

BENGALURU: A combined bowling effort, followed by KL Rahul’s unbeaten 93-run knock, powered Delhi Capitals to a commanding six-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 24th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 here at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday.

Capitals captain Axar Patel’s decision to bowl first paid dividends as his bowling unit restricted a star-studded RCB batting lineup for a modest 163/7 in 20 overs.

The home side, however, had a flamboyant start to their innings, courtesy of Phil Salt, who also smashed Mitchell Starc for 30 runs in an eventful third over of the innings.

But the right-handed batter had an agonizing end to his blistering knock as he was run out in the next over due to a mix-up with veteran Virat Kohli.

Salt smashed four fours and three sixes on his way to a 17-ball 37.

His dismissal fuelled Capitals’ bowlers with momentum, who made regular strikes to reduce RCB to 125/7 in 17.1 overs.

Tim David gave a late push to the home side’s total by scoring an unbeaten 37 off 20 deliveries with the help of two fours and four sixes.

For Capitals, Vipraj Nigam and Kuldeep Yadav picked up two wickets each, while Mukesh Kumar and Mohit Sharma dismissed one batter apiece.

Chasing a modest 164-run target, the visitors knocked the winning runs for the loss of four wickets and 13 balls to spare, courtesy of a defiant half-century by Rahul.

But it was not a straightforward run chase for the Capitals as they had been reduced to 30/3 in 4.3 overs as Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yash Dayal dismantled their top order.

Skipper Patel and Rahul then attempted to launch recovery by compiling a cautious partnership.

But it could yield only 28 runs until Patel (15) was dismissed by Suyash Sharma and the Capitals, as a result, slipped further to 58/4 in 8.4 overs.

Rahul then found ample support at the other end in the form of Tristan Stubbs and together they pulled the Capitals out of trouble.

The duo batted sensibly in the early phase of their match-winning partnership, switched gears after settling down and went on to add an unbeaten 111 runs for the fourth wicket.

Rahul remained the top scorer for the Capitals with an unbeaten 93 off 53 deliveries, studded with seven fours and six sixes, while Stubbs made 38 not out from 23 balls and featured five boundaries including a six.

For his anchoring knock, KL Rahul was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Kumar was the standout bowler for the RCB, taking two wickets for just 26 runs in his four overs, while Dayal and Sharma chipped in with one scalp each.

The six-wicket victory strengthened Delhi Capitals’ second position in the IPL 2025 standings as they now have eight points after four matches, while RCB remained third with six points in five games.