Multan Sultans’ Usman Khan aims to score double century in PSL 10

Multan Sultans' Usman Khan celebrates after scoring a half-century during their PSL 9 match against Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 27, 2024.

KARACHI: Multan Sultans’ batter Usman Khan on Thursday, shared that he plans to score a double century in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, scheduled to commence on Friday.

The wicketkeeper batter, who holds the record of scoring the fastest century in the history of the league, has set his sights on also becoming the first to score a double ton.

“I want to score a double century in this year’s PSL and will perform well for the team,” Usman said in an exclusive interview with Geo News.

The right-handed batter also touched on the Sultans’ inability to clinch the title despite featuring in the finals of each of the previous three editions, stating that their target is to break the jinx this year.

"We have worked hard for PSL 10. Our effort will be to play normal cricket and perform well for the team. In the last three seasons, we lost the final, but this time the goal is to win it," said Usman.

The wicketkeeper batter also provided insights into his conversations with Mohammad Rizwan, sharing that the captain advised the team to play ‘pressure-free’ and 'normal' cricket.

The 29-year-old, while terming the local and emerging players ‘strength’ of Multan Sultans, emphasised the importance of finding the winning combination in the early stage of the tournament.

“Finding the right combination early and sticking with it will be vital for success,” he said.

Usman Khan also commented on his decision to leave United Arab Emirates (UAE) Cricket to represent Pakistan, stating that it was driven by a lifelong dream.

“Many told me I made a mistake, but I sacrificed for my dream. By Allah’s grace, I got the chance to represent Pakistan,” he said.

The top-order batter then went on to comment on the challenge of adapting to the fast-paced nature of the modern day, stating he will try to play aggressively in both power-play and the middle overs.