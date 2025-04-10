PCB penalises Corbin Bosch over PSL contract breach

South Africa's Corbin Bosch in action during the third ODI against Pakistan at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on December 22, 2024. — AFP

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday, imposed a one-year ban on South Africa all-rounder Corbin Bosch from featuring in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for breaching his contract.

Bosch, who was picked in the diamond category by Peshawar Zalmi during the PSL 2025 player draft in January, was expected to play a key role for the 2017 champions.

The all-rounder, however, let go of his PSL contract to join Mumbai Indians’ squad for the ongoing edition of the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL).

His decision drew a stern reaction from the PCB, who initially served a legal notice to the all-rounder and demanded an adequate explanation.

Meanwhile, as per the latest development, the cricket board has now banned Bosch from participating in the PSL for one year alongside a financial penalty, which it did not disclose due to a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) signed between the two parties.

“The all-rounder will serve a one-year ban and will not be eligible for selection in next year’s Pakistan Super League,” the cricket board announced.

In a statement released by the PCB, Corbin Bosch expressed regret over his decision, stating that he takes ‘full responsibility’ for his actions.

“I deeply regret my decision to withdraw from the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) and offer my sincere apologies to the people of Pakistan, the fans of Peshawar Zalmi and the wider cricket community.

The all-rounder also expressed willingness to serve the ban and financial penalty and said that he hopes to make a return to the marquee league by ‘learning’ from the experience.

“The HBL PSL is a prestigious tournament and I fully understand the disappointment caused by my actions. To the loyal fans of Peshawar Zalmi, I am truly sorry for letting you down.

“I take full responsibility for my actions and accept the consequences, including the penalty fine and the one-year ban from the HBL PSL.

“This has been a hard lesson, but I am committed to learning from this experience and hope to return to the HBL PSL in the future with renewed dedication and the trust of the fans.”