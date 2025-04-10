BCB launches investigation on potential match-fixing in DPL

Gulshan Cricket Club's wicketkeeper Alif Hasan Emon (left) dislodges the bails to stump Shinepukur Cricket Club's Minhajul Abedin during their DPL match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on April 9, 2025. — X

DHAKA: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Thursday, announced launching an investigation after concerns were raised over a bizarre stumping dismissal during Dhaka Premier League (DPL).

The incident occurred during Wednesday’s DPL match between Shinepukur Cricket Club and Gulshan Cricket Club. The former team needed seven runs in as many overs with one wicket in hand when their batter Minhajul Abedin advanced down the ground before leaving a wide ball, eventually getting stumped by the wicketkeeper.

Slow-motion replays showed that Abedin initially attempted to make his ground but pulled his bat away and grounded it outside the crease.

The video of the bizarre stumping dismissal has since been going viral on social media with fans suspecting it to be a case of alleged match fixing.

The dismissal has now caught the attention of the BCB, which announced to launch an investigation, reiterating its zero-tolerance policy toward any form of misconduct or corruption.

"The BCB wishes to reiterate its firm commitment to upholding the integrity of the game and maintaining the highest ethical standards in cricket. The Board has a zero-tolerance policy toward any form of corruption or misconduct that may compromise the spirit of the sport," the cricket board said in a statement.

"The BCB Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) and the League's Technical Committee have promptly initiated an investigation into the alleged irregularities associated with the match.

"The BCB remains committed to ensuring fairness and discipline in all cricketing activities under its jurisdiction and will take the necessary actions based on the findings of the investigation."

Furthermore, according to an international cricket news website, Abedin, alongside Naeem Islam, who bowled the delivery, was summoned to the Shere-e-Bangla National Stadium’s academy ground, where BCB’s BCB Anti-Corruption Unit’s officials attempted to reconstruct the bizarre dismissal by positioning cameras on either side of the wicket.