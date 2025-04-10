Bangladesh humble Thailand in Women’s World Cup Qualifier

Bangladesh players celebrate winning their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier match against Thailand at the Lahore City Cricket Association Ground in Lahore on April 10, 2025. — Facebook/bcbtigercricket

LAHORE: Skipper Nigar Sultana’s brisk century, followed by five-wicket hauls by Fahima Khatun and Jannatul Ferdus, propelled Bangladesh to a resounding 178-run victory over Thailand in the third match of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier here at the Lahore City Cricket Association Ground on Thursday.

Thailand captain Naruemol Chaiwai’s decision to bowl first backfired as Bangladesh registered a massive total of 271/3 in their allotted 50 overs, courtesy of a combined effort by their batting unit.

The Asian side, however, had a contrasting start to their innings as they lost their opener Ishma Tanjim (eight) in the fourth over with just 15 runs on the board.

Following the early hiccup, Sharmin Akhter joined Fargana Haque in the middle and together they launched an astounding recovery.

The duo added an anchoring 104-run partnership which eventually culminated with the opener’s dismissal in the 28th over. Haque made 53 off 82 deliveries, laced with four boundaries.

Akhter was then joined for a match-defining 152-run partnership for the third wicket with centurion Sultana, who perished on the final delivery of the innings.

Akhter remained unbeaten on 94 off 126 deliveries with the help of 11 fours, while Sultana top-scored with 101 off just 80 balls, studded with 15 fours and a six.

For Thailand, Phannita Maya, Thipatcha Putthawong and Onnicha Kamchomphu made one scalp apiece.

Chasing a daunting 272-run target, Thailand were bowled out for a meagre 93 in 28.5 overs and thus succumbed to a gruelling 178-run defeat in their campaign opener.

Openers Nattaya Boochatham and Chanida Sutthiruang gave Thailand a solid start by putting together 38 runs for the first wicket before Khatun dismissed the latter.

Sutthiruang remained the top-scorer for Thailand with a 26-ball 22, comprised of four boundaries.

Her dismissal sparked an astounding collapse which saw Thailand lose their remaining nine wickets for just 55 runs.

Besides Sutthiruang, Boochatham (17) and skipper Chaiwai (15) were the other two batters to amass double digits, while the rest failed completely against the ruthless duo of Khatun and Ferdus.

Both Khatun and Ferdus picked up five wickets each but the latter was more economical as she conceded only seven runs in five overs.

The 178-run victory powered Bangladesh to replace hosts Pakistan at the top of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier standings due to a superior net run rate, while Thailand succumbed to the bottom.