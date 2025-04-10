MS Dhoni named Chennai Super Kings’ captain for IPL 2025 remainder

Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni plays a shot during their IPL 2025 match against against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on March 30, 2025. — BCCI

CHENNAI: Experienced wicketkeeper batter MS Dhoni has been named Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 remainder, head coach Stephen Fleming confirmed on Thursday.

The development came after CSK captain Raturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the remaining tournament due to an elbow fracture.

He sustained the injury during CSK’s match against Rajasthan Royals on March 30 while facing Tushar Deshpande. Although he featured in the subsequent matches against Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, scans have now confirmed a fracture.

"Unfortunately, Ruturaj Gaikwad is going to be ruled out of the tournament," Fleming said. "He got hit in Guwahati. He's been operating with an amount of pain. We got an X-ray, which was inconclusive, and we had an MRI, which revealed a fracture in his elbow, so we're disappointed and feel for him.

"We appreciate the efforts that he's gone to in terms of trying to play but unfortunately, he'll be out of this tournament for now. We have an uncapped player in MS Dhoni who will take over as captain for the remainder of the IPL."

Fleming shared that the seasoned wicketkeeper batter, who held CSK’s captaincy for the majority of the franchise’s history, had no hesitation in accepting the role as he was aware that the team was in need.

"He understands that the team is in need at the moment," said Flemming on Dhoni agreeing to return as captain.

"There's Rutu who didn't want to go. So, he had no hesitation to step up and help guide us out of this if he can. So, that was never a doubt.”

Speaking on Gaikwad’s replacement, head coach Fleming said that they will look from within the squad first but did not rule out the ‘opportunity’ of enhancing their squad.

"Replacements, we'll look at. We've got some good players in the squad that have been with us a while, so, we'll look from within first. But, yeah, there is an opportunity to see how we can enhance the squad probably moving forward into subsequent years."

For the unversed, MS Dhoni has captained CSK in 235 of their 268 matches, leading them to five IPL titles – 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023 – and two Champions League T20 trophies.

Under his leadership, the CSK failed to make it to the Top Four just twice and qualified for 10 IPL finals, including four in a row from 2010 to 2013.