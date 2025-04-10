Saud Shakeel vows to lead Quetta Gladiators’ turnaround in PSL 10

Quetta Gladiators' captain Saud Shakeel poses with the Luminara Trophy for PSL 10 in Islamabad on April 10, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators’ newly-appointed captain Saud Shakeel shared his plans for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, stating that the former champions look to play well this time around.

Gladiators were considered one of the most consistent sides in the tournament as they played two PSL finals before finally clinching the prestigious title in 2019 under the leadership of wicketkeeper batter Sarfaraz Ahmed.

However, the title victory was followed by dismal performances which saw them even failing to qualify for the playoffs for the next four editions.

Their consistent below-par performances forced a leadership change which saw South Africa’s Rilee Rossouw replacing Sarfaraz.

Under Rossouw’s captaincy, the franchise managed to break the playoffs jinx after four years but failed to progress further as they suffered a 39-run defeat at the hands of eventual champions Islamabad United in the Eliminator 1.

As a result, the franchise made another leadership and replaced Rossouw with Shakeel, who acknowledged that the former champions’ performances in the recent few editions were unsatisfactory before vowing to ‘entertain’ their fans by playing well.

The left-handed batter also expressed his confidence in the Gladiators’ ‘quality’ squad.

“The last few seasons haven’t been good for Quetta and like all other teams we have tried our best to assemble a quality squad. We look forward to playing well and entertaining the fans this time around,” said Shakeel.

“Our squad looks well balanced and it will be exciting to lead Quetta Gladiators this season,” he added.

For the unversed, the Gladiators will kick off their PSL 10 campaign against traditional rivals Peshawar Zalmi at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on April 12.

Quetta Gladiators squad for PSL 10: Finn Allen, Faheem Ashraf and Mark Chapman (all platinum), Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir and Rilee Rossouw (all diamond), Akeal Hossein, Mohammad Wasim Jr and Saud Shakeel (all gold), Khawaja Nafay, Usman Tariq, Haseebullah Khan and Khurram Shahzad (all silver), Kyle Jamieson and Hasan Nawaz (both emerging), Mohammad Zeeshan, Danish Aziz, Kusal Mendis and Sean Abbott (all supplementary).