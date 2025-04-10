Prize money for PSL X announced

Lahore Qalandars' Shaheen Shah Afridi, Islamabad United's Shadab Khan, Quetta Gladiators' Saud Shakeel, Multan Sultans' Mohammad Rizwan, Karachi Kings' Hasan and Peshawar Zalmi's Babar Azam (left to right) pose with the PSL 10 trophy on April 10, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday, announced the prize money for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL), scheduled to commence on April 11.

After the completion of 34 enthralling matches, the winner of the landmark event will not only lift the Luminara Trophy but will also bag a prize money of USD 500,000, while the runners-up will receive a cheque of USD 200,000.

The highly-anticipated 10th edition of the PSL will get underway with a glittering opening ceremony, scheduled prior to the commencement of the curtain raiser between defending champions Islamabad United and two-time champions Lahore Qalandars.

The six-team tournament will feature a total of 34 matches from April 11 to May 18. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host 13 matches, including the two Eliminators and the grand final.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, including the first Qualifier on May 13, while Karachi’s National Bank Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will each host five matches.

The tournament will also include three double-headers, with two scheduled for Saturdays and one on Labour Day (May 1).

Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi will continue to lead Peshawar Zalmi, Islamabad United, Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars respectively, while Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators will be with new captains – David Warner and Saud Shakeel – respectively.