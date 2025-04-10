BBL and WBBL drafts moved to mid June for overseas player availability

A general view during the 2022 Big Bash League Draft at NEP Studios on August 28, 2022 in Melbourne. - AFP

The Big Bash League (BBL) and Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) drafts have been brought forward to mid-June to ensure greater clarity for both competitions while allowing the men's tournament to have the first pick of leading overseas players.

Traditionally held in late August or early September, this year's drafts will take place on June 19, falling between the World Test Championship final and the start of the men's tour of the West Indies.

Brisbane Heat will have the first pick in the BBL draft, determined by a weighted lottery based on last season's finishing positions, while Sydney Sixers will enjoy the same advantage in the WBBL.

Defending BBL champions, Hobart Hurricanes, will pick fifth, and WBBL holders, Melbourne Renegades, will choose seventh. Draft picks can be traded.

A significant challenge for the BBL is securing top overseas players who can remain for the entire tournament, especially with rival leagues like the SA20 and ILT20 also taking place in January.

Last season, this issue was compounded by Australia Test players being unavailable for the finals due to a training camp in Dubai ahead of the Sri Lanka series.

There is hope that players involved in next season's Ashes series may be available for the latter stages of the competition, although there could be a conflict with those participating in the T20 World Cup.

Australia is expected to have a warm-up series ahead of the tournament, which is set to start in early February.

While the WBBL has a more dedicated window in the calendar, it too faces availability challenges, primarily due to the growing international schedule.

In the 2025-26 season, the WBBL is set to be pushed later due to the Women's ODI World Cup, with the possibility that the finals could overlap with international series involving India, Bangladesh, South Africa, and Ireland.

Clubs can secure up to four overseas players in the draft, which includes any pre-signed players. If a club signs a fourth overseas player, that player becomes the team's first replacement.

Many clubs have already secured an overseas player via multi-year deals for the 2024-25 season. In the BBL, only Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Sixers have open spots, while in the WBBL, it's the Strikers and Renegades with vacancies. Any pre-signed players must be available for the entire tournament.

Alistair Dobson, the General Manager of Big Bash Leagues, said, "We're confident bringing the draft date forward will ensure greater certainty for clubs as they build their squads in the lead-up to another highly competitive season."

The salary bands for both leagues will remain unchanged, with a Platinum player in the BBL earning AU$360,000-400,000, and AU$110,000 in the WBBL, depending on availability.

Players can register for the drafts starting April 28. Fixtures for both the BBL and WBBL will be announced in the coming months.

Pre-signed BBL and WBBL overseas players

Adelaide Strikers N/A

Brisbane Heat Colin Munro, Nadine de Klerk

Hobart Hurricanes Chris Jordan, Lizelle Lee

Melbourne Renegades Tim Seifert

Melbourne Stars Tom Curran, Marizanne Kapp

Perth Scorchers Finn Allen, Sophie Devine

Sydney Sixers Amelia Kerr

Sydney Thunder Sam Billings, Chamari Athapaththu

Big Bash overseas salary bands (AU$)