WATCH: Rizwan’s candid remark raises eyebrows at PSL 10 captains' conference

Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans at the National Stadium in Karachi on March 3, 2024. - AFP

ISLAMABAD: Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan raised eyebrows with his remarks at the Pakistan Super League (PSL) captains' press conference ahead of the tournament’s 10th edition.

During the conference, Rizwan made a pointed comment that quickly garnered attention.

The wicketkeeper-batter was asked about the ongoing debate surrounding Pakistan's recent performances, which have been under scrutiny following a disappointing Champions Trophy and a disastrous New Zealand tour.

Without naming any specific individuals or delving into further details, Rizwan’s response was both subtle and sharp.

“Everyone knows what’s going on. Each person is responsible for what they have control over,” Rizwan said.

Pakistan’s recent tour of New Zealand was a challenging one, with the Men in Green winning just one out of eight matches.

In the five-match T20I series and the three-match ODI series, the lone victory came in the T20Is, courtesy of an outstanding century by Hasan Nawaz.

However, Pakistan suffered a 3-0 whitewash in the ODI series, with top players failing to meet expectations and delivering subpar performances.

For the unversed, the highly anticipated 10th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to begin on Friday, April 11.

Defending champions Islamabad United will take on two-time winners Lahore Qalandars at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in the opening match. The six-team tournament will feature 34 matches, running from April 11 to May 18.

Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host 13 matches, including two Eliminators and the grand final. Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will stage 11 matches, including the first Qualifier on May 13.

Karachi’s National Bank Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will each host five matches.

Additionally, the tournament will feature three double-headers, two of which will take place on Saturdays, and one on Labour Day (May 1).

Multan Sultans squad for PSL 10: Mohammad Rizwan (C), Usama Mir and Michael Bracewell (all platinum), David Willey, Iftikhar Ahmed and Usman Khan (all diamond), Chris Jordan, Kamran Ghulam and Mohammad Hasnain (all gold), Faisal Akram, Akif Javed, Gudakesh Motie, Josh Little and Tayyab Tahir (all silver), Shahid Aziz and Ubaid Shah (both emerging), Muhammad Amir Barki, Johnson Charles and Yasir Khan (all supplementary).