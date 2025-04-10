Sarfaraz Ahmed addresses retirement speculations

Sarfaraz Ahmed left the field due to a concussion during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) match between Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans in Multan on February 25, 2024. - PSL

Former Pakistan captain and newly appointed Quetta Gladiators Team Director Sarfaraz Ahmed has finally addressed the growing speculation surrounding his retirement from professional cricket.

During a recent interview with a local sports outlet, Sarfaraz firmly stated that he hasn’t made any official announcement regarding his retirement.

The seasoned wicketkeeper-batter, who last represented Pakistan in December 2023, made it clear that he has not yet decided to retire and will only take that step when he personally feels the time is right.

"I haven’t announced my retirement yet," Sarfaraz clarified.

Reflecting on the emotional difficulty of staying away from the game, the right-handed batter acknowledged how challenging it can be for a professional cricketer.

"When someone has played cricket all their life, it obviously hurts to stay away from the game," he admitted. "There comes a time when every player has to step away, but I try to make the most of whatever matches I get."

Despite being overlooked in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 Draft, the former Gladiators' skipper revealed that he hasn’t given up hope of a comeback to professional cricket.

"I still keep some hope alive that maybe I’ll get another chance," he said.

The 37-year-old also pointed out that while representing Pakistan is every cricketer's dream, his primary goal is to perform well in any cricket he plays.

"I never said that I have to play for Pakistan. Of course, it’s every player’s dream to represent their country. I just want to perform well in whatever cricket I play and give my 100 percent," he saidd

Alongside his role with Quetta Gladiators, Sarfaraz is working as a team mentor with the Dolphins in the Champions Cup.

He concluded by reiterating that his retirement decision will come when he feels it is time.

"When I feel the moment has arrived, I’ll say it myself — yes, my cricket is over now," he said.