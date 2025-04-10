PSL 10: Here’s why David Warner was not part of captains' conference

Karachi Kings' captain David Warner lands in Karachi to take part in the upcoming 10th edition of Pakistan Super League on April 9, 2025. - Instagram/karachikingsary

The excitement surrounding the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is building as the six teams prepare to battle for the title.

The tournament is set to kick off on Friday, April 11, 2025, with defending champions Islamabad United facing off against two-time winners Lahore Qalandars.

During the captains' conference, five captains were present: Mohammad Rizwan of Multan Sultans, Shaheen Afridi of Lahore Qalandars, Babar Azam of Peshawar Zalmi, Shadab Khan of Islamabad United, and Saud Shakeel of Quetta Gladiators.

However, one notable absence was David Warner, the newly appointed captain of Karachi Kings. Instead, deputy captain Hasan Ali represented the team at the event.

According to sources within the Karachi Kings management, Warner chose to skip the conference in favor of attending the intra-squad practice match.

The previous day’s training session had been canceled, and Warner wanted to observe the entire squad in action before the tournament begins.

Despite being absent from the ceremony, his decision to participate in the practice match was made with the intention of ensuring the team’s preparation ahead of the tournament.

In a separate development, Hasan Ali was officially announced as the newly appointed vice-captain of Karachi Kings and attended the conference today in Islamabad.

The much-anticipated PSL 10 will begin on April 11, with Islamabad United taking on Lahore Qalandars at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Karachi Kings will start their campaign on April 12 against Multan Sultans at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

The tournament will feature 34 matches, scheduled from April 11 to May 18, 2025. Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium will host 13 of these matches, including both Eliminators and the grand final.

Karachi Kings squad for PSL 10: David Warner (C), Hasan Ali (VC), Abbas Afridi and Adam Milne (all platinum), James Vince, Khushdil Shah (all diamond), Shan Masood, Muhammad Irfan Khan and Aamir Jamal (all gold), Arafat Minhas (brand ambassador), Tim Seifert, Zahid Mahmood, Litton Das and Mir Hamza (all silver), Fawad Ali and Riazullah (both emerging), Omair Bin Yousuf, Kane Williamson, Mohammad Nabi and Mirza Mamoon (all supplementary).