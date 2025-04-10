PSL 10: Hasan Ali appointed vice-captain of Karachi Kings

Hasan Ali celebrates after dismissing Saud Shakeel during Pakistan Super League clash between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators in Rawalpindi on March 6, 2024. - PCB

Right-arm pacer Hasan Ali has been appointed vice-captain of the Karachi Kings for the upcoming tenth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The announcement was made on the Kings' social media platforms, where they shared a creative banner of Hasan, proudly unveiling him as the new deputy. The caption read: "Hasan Ali proudly takes charge as the new Vice-Captain of #KingsSquad."

This marks their second change in leadership, as David Warner was previously appointed captain of the team in his debut season, replacing opening batter Shan Masood.

Hasan was also part of the recently concluded captains' conference for the upcoming tournament, although David Warner was absent due to his participation in an intra-squad practice match.

With a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy win under his belt in 2020, Hasan brings significant domestic captaincy experience to the table.

The 30-year-old is also on the brink of making history, as he needs just six more wickets to surpass Wahab Riaz and become the highest wicket-taker in PSL history.

Wahab currently leads with 113 wickets in 88 matches, while Hasan follows with 108 wickets in 82 matches, at an average of 22.96 and an economy rate of 8.03.

Hasan also holds the record for the most wickets in a single PSL season, having taken 25 wickets in 13 matches for Peshawar Zalmi during PSL 4.

The much-anticipated 10th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League is set to begin on Friday, April 11, 2025, with defending champions Islamabad United taking on two-time winners Lahore Qalandars in the opening match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Karachi Kings will start their campaign on Saturday, April 12, 2025, against Multan Sultans at their home ground, the National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

The six-team tournament will feature 34 matches, scheduled from April 11 to May 18, with Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium hosting 13 matches, including both Eliminators and the grand final.

Karachi Kings squad for PSL 10: David Warner (C), Hasan Ali (VC), Abbas Afridi and Adam Milne (all platinum), James Vince, Khushdil Shah (all diamond), Shan Masood, Muhammad Irfan Khan and Aamir Jamal (all gold), Arafat Minhas (brand ambassador), Tim Seifert, Zahid Mahmood, Litton Das and Mir Hamza (all silver), Fawad Ali and Riazullah (both emerging), Omair Bin Yousuf, Kane Williamson, Mohammad Nabi and Mirza Mamoon (all supplementary).