Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam discuss growing intensity of PSL 10

Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Afridi (Left) during MoU signing ceremony with Wildlife Department Punjab on April 7, 2025 and Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam (Right) during net session on April 9, 2025. - Instagram/lahoreqalandars/peshawarzalmipk

Lahore Qalandars’ captain Shaheen Shah Afridi and Peshawar Zalmi’s captain Babar Azam shared their thoughts on the upcoming 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), offering insights into their team dynamics, expectations, and the growing competitiveness of the league.

During the captains' conference, Afridi expressed his excitement about the influx of young talent in the Lahore Qalandars squad.

"I am excited about the young players in Lahore Qalandars," Afridi remarked, emphasizing the importance of nurturing emerging cricketers.

Despite the inevitable challenges the new season may present, the left-arm pacer maintained an optimistic outlook.

"Mistakes happen to humans; we will enjoy the PSL," he said, showcasing his positive attitude heading into the competition.

The 25-year-old also highlighted the vital role of domestic cricket in the development of young players, stating, "After playing domestic cricket, one is selected for the PSL." Afridi firmly believes that the league serves as a platform for cricketers to showcase their talent and make the leap to international cricket.

His praise for Haris Rauf further reinforced his belief in the league’s ability to spot and cultivate emerging stars. "The Pakistan Super League is our own league; it needs support," Afridi added, calling for continued backing for the tournament.

On the other hand, Babar Azam, the star batsman and captain of Peshawar Zalmi, acknowledged the increasing competitiveness of the league.

Reflecting on the quality of the competition, he said, "All franchises in the Pakistan Super League are balanced," highlighting the strength and depth of the tournament.

With each team striving to assemble the best possible squad, Babar is confident that PSL 2025 will be one of the most closely contested seasons to date. "Each franchise in the PSL tries to make the best squad," he emphasized.

It is pertinent to mention that the highly anticipated 10th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to commence on Friday, April 11, with defending champions Islamabad United taking on two-time winners Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The six-team tournament will feature a total of 34 matches from April 11 to May 18. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host 13 matches, including two Eliminators and the grand final.

Lahore Qalandars squad for PSL 10: Shaheen Shah Afridi (C), Fakhar Zaman and Daryl Mitchell (all platinum), Haris Rauf, Sikandar Raza and Kusal Perera (all diamond), Abdullah Shafique, Jahandad Khan and Zaman Khan (all gold), David Wiese, Asif Ali, Asif Afridi, Muhammad Akhlaq and Rishad Hossain (all silver), Momin Qamar and Momin Azab (both emerging), Muhammad Naeem, Salman Ali Mirza and Tom Curran (all supplementary).

Peshawar Zalmi squad for PSL 10: Babar Azam (C), Saim Ayub and Tom Kohler-Cadmore (all platinum), Mohammad Haris, Corbin Bosch and Mohammad Ali (all diamond), Hussain Talat, Nahid Rana and Abdul Samad (all gold), Arif Yaqoob, Mehran Mumtaz, Sufiyan Muqeem and Najibullah Zadran (all silver), Ali Raza and Maaz Sadaqat (both emerging), Ahmed Daniyal and Alzarri Joseph (both supplementary).