Major blow for South Africa ahead of WTC final

The South Africa team lifted the Test series trophy after a 2-0 win over Pakistan in Cape Town on January 6, 2025. - AFP

South Africa’s Test captain Temba Bavuma has suffered a recurrence of the elbow injury that has hindered his career, ruling him out of the domestic first-class final starting in Johannesburg today.

According to reports, Bavuma was expected to join the Lions team in Johannesburg on Tuesday after traveling from Cape Town but failed to arrive.

The Lions were informed late on Wednesday that he would miss the match due to the injury, which has occurred just two months before the World Test Championship (WTC) final in June.

The Lions have not been informed about which elbow the right-handed batter has injured or the severity of the issue, leaving them surprised by his last-minute withdrawal.

Earlier on Wednesday, Lions captain Dominic Hendricks expressed his excitement about playing alongside Bavuma in the crucial match.

Bavuma, who fractured his left elbow in 2022, was forced to miss South Africa's tour of England and was sidelined for three months.

The same elbow was reinjured last year when the 34-year-old fell awkwardly while completing a single against Ireland in an ODI in Abu Dhabi, causing him to miss South Africa’s Tests against Bangladesh.

He had no red-ball match practice before the home summer and openly discussed his struggles with mental challenges after a difficult period, which included injuries to both hamstrings.

Despite this, Bavuma made a remarkable comeback, scoring two centuries in four Tests and a series of four fifty-plus scores against Sri Lanka.

He also captained South Africa to the Champions Trophy semi-final but has batted with heavy strapping on his elbow throughout the season.

Since the Champions Trophy, Bavuma has not played any competitive cricket, although he was present with the Lions for their final first-class league match in Bloemfontein last week, which was rained out.

He then traveled to Cape Town and was expected to rejoin the team ahead of the final against the Titans, but news of his injury has now emerged.

With just over eight weeks until the WTC final against Australia, which begins on June 11, South Africa is planning practice matches from mid-May, including a game against international opposition in England.

They will not play any cricket before then, with several players involved in the 2025 IPL and others on the county circuit.