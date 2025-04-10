Gujarat Titans thrash Rajasthan Royals to top IPL 2025 standings

Gujarat Titans' Mohammed Siraj celebrates dismissing Rajasthan Royals' Nitish Rana in their IPL 2025 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 9, 2025. — IPL

AHMEDABAD: Sai Sudharsan’s 82-run knock, backed by Prasidh Krishna’s 3/24, propelled home side Gujarat Titans to a commanding 58-run victory over Rajasthan Royals in the 23rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday.

Royals captain Sanju Samson’s decision to bowl first backfired as the home side piled up a massive total of 217/6 in their allotted 20 overs.

Leading the way for the Titans was their opener Sudharsan, who top-scored with a brisk 82 off 53 deliveries, laced with eight fours and three sixes.

The left-handed opener oversaw the Titans’ batting expedition until the penultimate over and was involved in notable partnerships with Jos Buttler and M Shahrukh Khan, who scored 36 each.

Middle-order batter Rahul Tewatia then gave final touches to their innings with an unbeaten 24 off 12 deliveries, comprised of two fours and as many sixes.

For the Royals, Tushar Deshpande and Maheesh Theekshana bagged two wickets each, while Sandeep Sharma and Jofra Archer chipped in with one scalp apiece.

Chasing a daunting 218-run target, the Royals’ batting unit skittled for a meagre 159 in 19.2 overs despite Shimron Hetmyer’s half-century.

Hetmyer remained the top-scorer for the inaugural champions with a 32-ball 52, followed by skipper Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag, who scored 41 and 26 respectively.

Besides them, none of the Royals batters could amass double digits, depicting their inability to deal with the Titans’ disciplined bowling attack.

Krishna was the pick of the Titans’ bowlers, taking three wickets for just 24 runs in his four overs. He was supported by Rashid Khan and Sai Kishore, who claimed two wickets each, while Kulwant Khejroliya, Mohammed Siraj and Arshad Khan dismissed one batter apiece.

The 58-run victory powered Gujarat Titans to the top of the IPL 2025 standings with eight points in five matches, while Rajasthan Royals remained in seventh spot with four points in as many fixtures.