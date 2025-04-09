WATCH: Peshawar Zalmi release short film, official anthem for PSL 10

This combination of picture shows Pakistan cricketers Saim Ayub (left) and Babar Azam in Peshawar Zalmi's official anthem for PSL 10. — Peshawar Zalmi

KARACHI: Former champions Peshawar Zalmi released a star-studded short film and official anthem for the highly-anticipated 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, scheduled to commence on April 11.

To further reignite the passion of their fans, the 2017 champions released a motivational short film, starring renowned Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, followed by an enthralling anthem, sung by famous local singers Mustafa Zahid and Aima Baig.

The music video also features montages of their star players like skipper Babar Azam and top-order batter Saim Ayub shadow practising and interacting with the fans, uplifting their spirits for the upcoming season.





Last week, Zalmi had released a regional anthem for PSL 10, featuring renowned Pashto singer Raheem Shah.

The soundtrack was filmed at the newly-constructed Arbab Niaz Stadium in Peshawar as part of the franchise’s efforts and quest to play their PSL matches in front of their home crowd.

Earlier that day, Zalmi had also unveiled their kit for the upcoming season by sharing a poster on its social media handles, featuring their captain and star batter Babar Azam, top-order batters Saim Ayub and Mohammad Haris and England’s Tom Kohler Cadmore.

The jersey is designed by the skilled women of Haripur under the ‘Dil Se Ba-Ikhtiar’ initiative in collaboration with their sponsor. The design focuses on empowering women through skills development.

It further resonates resilience, empowerment, and pride, depicting the craftmanship of the women trained under the initiative.

For the unversed, Zalmi will kick off their PSL 10 campaign against traditional rivals Quetta Gladiators on April 12 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Peshawar Zalmi squad for PSL 10: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub and Tom Kohler-Cadmore (all platinum), Mohammad Haris, George Linde and Mohammad Ali (both diamond), Hussain Talat, Nahid Rana and Abdul Samad (all gold), Arif Yaqoob, Mehran Mumtaz, Sufiyan Muqeem and Najibullah Zadran (all silver), Ali Raza and Maaz Sadaqat (both emerging), Mitchell Owen, Ahmed Daniyal and Alzarri Joseph (all supplementary).