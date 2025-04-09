Ravi Bopara reveals Karachi Kings’ ‘key objective’ for PSL 10

Karachi Kings's Ravi Bopara addresses the post-match presentation after their defeat against Multan Sultans at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on March 3, 2024. — Karachi Kings

KARACHI: The newly-appointed head coach of Karachi Kings’ Ravi Bopara shared insights on the former champions’ goals and objectives for the upcoming 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Bopara’s association with the Kings dates back to the inaugural edition of the marquee league when he represented them as a player until 2019.

The all-rounder eventually returned to the side in 2023 as the batting coach and was soon promoted to the assistant coach role last year.

However, Phil Simmons’ appointment as Bangladesh men’s cricket team’s head coach until the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 paved the way for Bopara to take up the supreme role in the Kings’ coaching setup.

The former England all-rounder termed it an honour to be a part of this exciting journey with the Kings before asserting that their primary goal is to create players for the future of Pakistan cricket, especially the emerging talent.

“I have received tremendous support from the Karachi Kings management over the years. It’s been a great journey, from my days as a player for the team to now joining as head coach. It’s an honour to be a part of this exciting journey,” said Bopara.

“The main goal of the PSL is to create players for the future of Pakistan cricket, especially the young players coming through the ranks. For those not currently in the national team, it offers a chance to get back into the mix.

“It’s crucial that we focus on developing players and helping them improve. I would love every player to leave this competition better than when they arrived, and that’s a key objective for us.”

Ravi Bopara also opined on the Kings’ squad for the upcoming edition, stating that it is a blend of youngsters and some experienced overseas players like skipper David Warner and Kane Williamson.

The former all-rounder also emphasised having experienced players in the mix, stating that they can guide the youngsters to success.

“We have a very strong squad, especially when you look at the local players we have. It’s a solid core, and alongside them, we have a group of experienced overseas players,” he stated.

“The right balance of experience is essential for success in competitions. In my experience, you rarely see a team with only young players winning a competition. It’s vital to have experienced players who can guide the younger ones, and we’ve got that.

“I’m really looking forward to watching the boys in action in the first game and seeing how the season unfolds,” he concluded.