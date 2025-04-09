PSL 10 to feature Player Tracking Technology

Islamabad United squad celebrates winning the PSL 9 after beating Multan Sultans in the final at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on March 18, 2024. — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday, announced that the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 will feature Player Tracking Technology to elevate the viewers’ experience.

According to the cricket board, the newly-introduced technology will keep a ball-by-ball record of various aspects of the play including players’ movements including fielders’ coordinates, bowler run-ups and batting stances on the field.

The data gathered from each ball bowled during the marquee league will be displayed during the broadcast in the form of different statistical graphics, allowing fans a cutting-edge insight into the game.

The salient features of the Player Tracking Technology include zone-based performance analysis for the fielders, scoring-zone integration for the batters, ball-catching analysis on caught dismissals and a breakdown of field placements in accordance with the recorded strengths and weaknesses of the fielders.

Reacting to the development, PSL CEO Salman Naseer asserted that the marquee league, since its advent in 2016, has been embracing innovation and termed the introduction of Players Tracking Technology a major step in enriching the viewers’ experience.

“The HBL PSL has always embraced innovation and with the introduction of Player Tracking Technology in its upcoming edition, we are taking a step forward in enriching the fan experience,” said Naseer.

“Our goal has always been to deliver world-class coverage. Player Tracking Technology is another step towards making the HBL PSL a benchmark for modern cricket broadcasting.”

The eagerly awaited 10th edition of the PSL is set to kick off on Friday, April 11, with defending champions Islamabad United taking on two-time winners Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The six-team tournament will feature a total of 34 matches from April 11 to May 18. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host 13 matches, including the two Eliminators and the grand final.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, including the first Qualifier on May 13, while Karachi’s National Bank Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will each host five matches.

The tournament will also include three double-headers, with two scheduled for Saturdays and one on Labour Day (May 1).