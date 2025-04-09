PSL franchises raise concerns over Salman Butt’s inclusion in commentary panel

An undated picture of former Pakistan captain Salman Butt addressing a press conference. — Reporter

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt’s inclusion in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 commentary panel has reportedly drawn dissatisfaction from the franchise owners.

Butt, then Pakistan captain, alongside fast bowlers Mohammad Asif and Mohammad Amir, was involved in the spot-fixing scandal in the 2010 Lord’s Test.

All three players were banned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) before the case was moved to the British Crown courts, where they were convicted and sentenced to detention.

After their bans were lifted, only Amir was able to make a return to the national men’s cricket team, while Asif has been residing in the United States of America (USA) and Butt now leads the departmental cricket team – Ghani Glass Institute of Cricket in Lahore.

According to a report, the PSL franchises learnt beforehand that Butt was being included in the commentary panel for the landmark 10th edition of the marquee league and consequently sent a joint letter to the concerned authorities.

The letter did not directly mention the former cricketer but asked that no such individual who has been involved in unethical activities such as fixing should be included in the commentary panel as it would bring disrepute to the league.

However, the PSL disregarded the franchises’ joint request and on the following day, unveiled a star-studded commentary panel for the upcoming edition, featuring Butt.

The league, in response to the letter, argued that Butt would only be doing Urdu commentary, which allegedly would not be recognisable internationally.

The much-anticipated 10th edition of the PSL is set to begin on Friday, April 11. The opening match will see defending champions Islamabad United face off against two-time winners Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The six-team tournament will consist of 34 matches, scheduled from April 11 to May 18. Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium will host 13 matches, including two Eliminators and the grand final.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, including the first Qualifier on May 13. Karachi’s National Bank Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will each host five matches.

The event will feature three double-headers, with two scheduled for Saturdays and one on Labour Day, May 1.