Shadab Khan backs Imad Wasim to carry last year’s form in PSL 10

Islamabad United's Imad Wasim (right) celebrates with Shadab Khan (centre) after taking a wicket during the PSL 9 final against Multan Sultans at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on Mach 18, 2024. — PCB

KARACHI: Three-time champions Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan pinned high hopes on experienced all-rounder Imad Wasim to replicate his previous edition’s brilliance in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, scheduled to commence on Friday.

Imad played a pivotal role in United’s title victory by scoring 126 runs in nine innings at an average of 21 and the best score of 59 not out.

He also took 12 wickets at a handy average of 20.91 including a five-wicket haul which came in the final against Multan Sultans.

Imad’s form peaked in the decisive stage of the tournament as he was the Player of the Match in the Eliminator 1 and 2 against Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi respectively and in the final against Multan Sultans as well.

Recalling his sensational form in the concluding stage of the tournament, Shadab lauded Imad’s all-round abilities before expressing his hope for the latter to replicate his last edition’s performances in the upcoming landmark season.

"He is an experienced player and a great all-rounder," Shadab said in an interview with a local cricket website.

"However, this is a team game, and no single player can be relied upon. We saw that in the last tournament as well. Imad Wasim delivered excellent bowling performances in the last 2-3 matches, and we are happy that he is in good form. We hope he continues that form this year and helps the team achieve success," he added.

For the unversed, the defending champions United will start their PSL 10 campaign in the curtain raiser on April 11 when they take on two-time champions Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Islamabad United squad for PSL 10: Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah and Matthew Short (all platinum), Azam Khan, Imad Wasim and Jason Holder (all diamond), Haider Ali, Salman Ali Agha and Ben Dwarshuis (all gold), Colin Munro, Rumman Raees, Andries Gous, Mohammad Nawaz and Salman Irshad (all silver), Hunain Shah and Saad Masood (both emerging), Alex Carey, Riley Meredith and Sam Billings (all supplementary).