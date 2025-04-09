IPL 2025: LSG's Shardul Thakur registers unwanted record against KKR

Shardul Thakur gestures during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on March 27, 2025. - AFP

Shardul Thakur etched his name into IPL history on Tuesday by bowling the longest over ever in the league’s history during Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) clash with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The dramatic 11-ball over became the third such instance in IPL history.

Thakur, who replaced Mohsin Khan in the LSG lineup for this season, bowled the 13th over of KKR's run chase.

The over saw Thakur deliver five wides in his first five balls—a rare and remarkable feat that added a dramatic twist to the match.

This 11-ball over joins two others in IPL history. Tushar Deshpande bowled a similar over against LSG in Chennai, and Mohammed Siraj did the same against Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru, both in 2023.

Longest Overs in IPL History (By Balls):

11 balls – Tushar Deshpande vs LSG, Chennai, 2023

11 balls – Mohammed Siraj vs MI, Bengaluru, 2023

11 balls – Shardul Thakur vs KKR, Kolkata, 2025

Despite the chaotic start, Thakur finished the over on a high note for LSG by dismissing Ajinkya Rahane for 61 off 35 balls. Rahane's wicket came off the final ball of Thakur’s over, which ended with 13 runs conceded.

Thakur then followed up with another wicket in his next over, dismissing Andre Russell for just seven runs.

Thakur’s final figures stood at 2/52, although he bowled eight wides during his spell. Despite the lengthy over, he wasn’t the most expensive bowler for LSG—Avesh Khan conceded 55 runs in his four overs.