Gladiators' overseas stars arrive in Pakistan for PSL 10

Sean Abbott of Australia pictured during a nets session ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on February 21, 2025 in Lahore. - AFP

Quetta Gladiators have welcomed their star overseas players Akeal Hosein, Sean Abbott, Finn Allen, and Kyle Jamieson, who have landed in Pakistan for the highly anticipated 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The franchise confirmed the arrival of these players on their social media platforms. Among the four, West Indies all-rounder Akeal Hosein is the only player with previous PSL experience.

The other three—Sean Abbott, Kyle Jamieson, and Finn Allen—are set to make their PSL debut and will bring with them valuable experience gained throughout their careers.





The 10th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League is set to begin on Friday, April 11, with defending champions Islamabad United facing two-time winners Lahore Qalandars at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The six-team tournament will feature 34 matches, running from April 11 to May 18. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host 13 matches, including two Eliminators and the grand final.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, including the first Qualifier on May 13. Karachi’s National Bank Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will each host five matches.

Saud Shakeel-led Gladiators will play their opening match against Peshawar Zalmi at Pindi Cricket Stadium on April 12.

Quetta Gladiators squad for PSL 10: Finn Allen, Faheem Ashraf and Mark Chapman (all platinum), Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir and Rilee Rossouw (all diamond), Akeal Hossein, Mohammad Wasim Jr and Saud Shakeel (all gold), Khawaja Nafay, Usman Tariq, Haseebullah Khan and Khurram Shahzad (all silver), Kyle Jamieson and Hasan Nawaz (both emerging), Mohammad Zeeshan, Danish Aziz, Kusal Mendis and Sean Abbott (all supplementary).