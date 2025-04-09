Mohammad Rizwan climbs ICC rankings despite ODI series setback

Mohammad Rizwan bats during the 2nd one-day international (ODI) cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at Seddon Park in Hamilton on April 2, 2025. - AFP

DUBAI: Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan has continued his steady rise in the ICC Men’s ODI Batting Rankings, despite Pakistan's 3-0 loss to New Zealand in the recent series.

Rizwan has climbed two spots to 21st, with 606 rating points.

Fakhar Zaman, who was out of the squad, dropped two places to 23rd, while Imam-ul-Haq retained his 34th spot in the latest update.

Saim Ayub also dropped two places, moving to 38th, while vice-captain Salman Ali Agha moved up one spot to 40th.

India's Shubman Gill tops the rankings as the number one ODI batter, followed by Pakistan's Babar Azam in second and India's Rohit Sharma in third.

In the ODI bowling rankings, left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi dropped one place to 12th with 601 points, while Haris Rauf dropped two places to 24th.

Right-arm pacer Naseem Shah moved up five places to 43rd with 494 points. Mohammad Wasim Jr, who made his return to the squad during the recent New Zealand ODI series, dropped six places to 68th.

In a Player of the Match performance in the third ODI, New Zealand's stand-in captain Michael Bracewell made a significant rise in the ICC Men’s ODI All-Rounder Rankings.

Bracewell contributed 85 runs with the bat, including a superb half-century in the final ODI, and took two wickets across the three matches.

His performance helped him rise two spots to 5th, leapfrogging his compatriot Mitchell Santner (6th) to become the highest-ranked Kiwi all-rounder.

Bracewell’s blitz of 59 runs off 40 balls, including boundaries and maximums, powered the Black Caps to a total of 264/8 from their 42 overs.

He followed it up by taking 1/39 from eight overs, as Ben Sears' sizzling five-wicket haul helped New Zealand seal a 43-run win and complete a 3-0 series sweep.

Bracewell’s innings also saw him jump 12 places in the batter rankings, now occupying the 89th spot, while retaining his 18th position in the bowler rankings.

Ben Sears was the standout bowler of the series, taking five wickets in the third ODI to finish with 10 wickets across the series, earning him the Player of the Series award. Sears' remarkable performance saw him jump 64 spots in the Bowling Rankings.