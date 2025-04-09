Mohammad Hasnain sets sights on Asia Cup with strong PSL 10 performance

Multan Sultans' pacer Mohammad Hasnain speaks with Geo News at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 9, 2025. - Reporter

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Hasnain is eagerly anticipating the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season, expressing excitement about the preparations underway as he gears up for a successful outing.

In an exclusive interview with Geo News, Hasnain reflected on his recent training sessions in Multan and Karachi and conveyed his readiness to take on the action-packed tournament.

"I am excited for PSL, and the preparations for the event have been quite good," said Hasnain, sharing insights into his preparations. "I had good training in Multan for four days, and now I am in Karachi," he added, signaling his readiness for the competitive season.

Having been a key part of several successful PSL campaigns, Hasnain is confident that the team’s solid preparations will lead to a promising result.

“I hope that with such a good team and preparation, the result will be just as good,” he shared optimistically.

Reflecting on his previous experiences in the PSL, Hasnain highlighted the different environments he’s encountered with each franchise.

“Each franchise has a different environment; I really enjoyed my time with Quetta Gladiators,” he recalled, emphasizing the unique team dynamics that come with each PSL franchise.

The 25-year-old pacer, who has risen through the ranks of the PSL, underscored the importance of the league for emerging cricketers.

"PSL is a great platform for young players, I also came through this league," he pointed out, noting that standout performances in the league can often open doors to international opportunities.

Hasnain also recognized the PSL as a vital platform for senior players looking to make a comeback to the national team.

"Senior players can also make a comeback by performing well in this league," he said, acknowledging the league’s role in rejuvenating players’ careers.

For Hasnain, his primary goal during PSL 10 is clear: perform at his best and earn a spot in the Pakistan squad for the upcoming Asia Cup.

“My goal in the league is to perform my best and make a place in the team for the Asia Cup,” he revealed.

When asked about his approach on the field, Hasnain emphasized his focus on overall team performance rather than targeting individual batters.

"I didn’t target any particular batter; I just focused on giving a better performance," he explained, highlighting his commitment to contributing to his team’s success.

Looking ahead, Hasnain is excited about the competitive nature of PSL 10 and the opportunity to showcase his skills.

"Many people follow PSL, and I hope this edition will also feature good cricket," he said, recalling the electric atmosphere in Karachi. "I have played matches in Karachi where the crowd was great, and we won. People come to watch matches in Karachi," he added, emphasizing the city’s passion for cricket.

During a recent team meeting, captain Mohammad Rizwan addressed the squad's goals for the upcoming season.

"Rizwan joined the team today and told the players about their goals," Hasnain shared. "The captain said that for PSL to be won, local players need to perform well," he concluded, underscoring the significance of strong local contributions for the team’s success.