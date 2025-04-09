Karachi Kings owner gives major update on Kane Williamson ahead of PSL 10

Former captain Kane Williamson speaks during a press conference prior to the CC Men's Cricket World New Zealand & Sri Lanka Net Sessions at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on November 08, 2023 in Bengaluru. - AFP

Salman Iqbal, owner of Karachi Kings, has provided a much-needed update regarding star signing Kane Williamson’s participation in the upcoming tenth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The New Zealand batting great will miss a significant portion of the tournament's opening rounds, much to the disappointment of Kings fans hoping for a strong start.

Iqbal confirmed that Williamson will be unavailable for five key opening-round matches, including fixtures against the Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators, Islamabad United, and Peshawar Zalmi.

The 34-year-old is expected to join the Karachi Kings squad ahead of their match against Quetta Gladiators on April 25, marking his much-anticipated PSL 2025 debut.

In a lighthearted moment, Iqbal joked that Williamson might have to captain the team via Zoom, given that he is likely to miss a substantial portion of the tournament's early stages.





While the Karachi Kings have not provided specific details behind Williamson’s absence, sources suggest that the Kiwi star’s IPL commitments, where he is expected to take up commentary duties, could be a contributing factor.

Additionally, the former New Zealand captain is recovering from a quad strain he sustained during the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which had already ruled him out of recent T20I and ODI series against Pakistan.

Williamson, who was initially overlooked in the PSL 2025 draft, was later picked up by Karachi Kings in the supplementary round—a decision seen as a strategic move by the franchise.

Iqbal was also asked why Pakistan's Test captain Shan Masood was not considered for the captaincy role.

“Shan is a very good athlete, but he’s more suited to ODIs and Tests. He still needs to make a comeback in T20s,” Iqbal explained.

It is pertinent to mention that the highly-anticipated 10th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League is set to begin on Friday, April 11, 2025.

Defending champions Islamabad United will take on two-time winners Lahore Qalandars in the opening match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Karachi Kings will begin their campaign on Saturday, April 12, 2025, against Multan Sultans at their home ground, the National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

The six-team tournament will feature 34 matches, scheduled from April 11 to May 18. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host 13 matches, including both Eliminators and the grand final.

Karachi Kings squad for PSL 10: David Warner (Captain), Abbas Afridi and Adam Milne (all platinum), James Vince, Hasan Ali, Khushdil Shah (all diamond), Shan Masood, Muhammad Irfan Khan and Aamir Jamal (all gold), Arafat Minhas (brand ambassador), Tim Seifert, Zahid Mahmood, Litton Das and Mir Hamza (all silver), Fawad Ali and Riazullah (both emerging), Omair Bin Yousuf, Kane Williamson, Mohammad Nabi and Mirza Mamoon (all supplementary).