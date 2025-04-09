Shadab Khan addresses speculation over relationship with Saqlain Mushtaq

Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq (left) and all-rounder Shadab Khan. — Instagram/saqlain_mushtaq_/shadab0800

Pakistan's T20I vice-captain Shadab Khan has addressed the ongoing speculation about his relationship with former head coach and current PCB mentor Saqlain Mushtaq.

In an open conversation with a local news outlet, Shadab tackled claims suggesting his selection was driven by personal connections, as he married Saqlain's daughter two years ago.

Clarifying the situation, the all-rounder emphasized that his performances for Pakistan began well before his marriage and should speak for themselves.

“I’ve been playing for the national team for the past 6-7 years,” Shadab said.

“I’ve had some good performances during that time. I got married two years ago, but it hurts when the connection with Saqlain Mushtaq is repeatedly brought up,” he added.

The leg-spinner reserved special criticism for former cricketers who, he believes, should know better.

“It is especially painful when former cricketers make such remarks because they know what a player goes through,” he said.

Shadab also highlighted the unseen struggles players face behind the scenes and how public perception is often shaped solely by results.

“I’ve previously mentioned that a lot of work happens behind the scenes that isn’t visible to the public. But in our country, results are all that matters. We are working hard for them,” he said.

While discussing Saqlain’s influence, Shadab credited his father-in-law for helping him improve his bowling, but emphasized that the focus has consistently remained on cricketing development rather than personal relationships.

“Saqlain Mushtaq is working with me to improve my bowling. I am hopeful that with his guidance, good results will follow, and there will be consistency in my performances,” he concluded.