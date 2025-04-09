David Warner, Tim Seifert land in Karachi for PSL 10

Karachi Kings' David Warner (Left) and Tim Seifert (Right) land in Karachi to take part in the upcoming 10th edition of Pakistan Super League on April 9, 2025. - Instagram/karachikingsary

Former Australian cricket legend David Warner and hard-hitting New Zealand batter Tim Seifert arrived in Karachi on Wednesday to participate in the upcoming 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Karachi Kings shared a video of Seifert’s arrival on their official social media platforms, with the caption:

"𝗥𝗮𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗮 𝗗𝗲𝗷𝗶𝘆𝗲, 𝗧𝗶𝗺 𝗦𝗲𝗶𝗳𝗲𝗿𝘁 𝗔𝗴𝗮𝘆𝗲 𝗛𝗮𝗶𝗻! 💙❤️ So glad to see you back – welcome to Karachi, Tim."

David Warner, who will be making his PSL debut and has replaced Shan Masood as the captain of Karachi Kings, also arrived in style. The franchise posted a video of his arrival, captioned:

"Hold your breath, Karachi – 𝗗𝗔𝗩𝗜𝗗 𝗪𝗔𝗥𝗡𝗘𝗥 is home! 💙❤️ The leader, the legend, the game-changer has arrived."

It is pertinent to mention that the highly-anticipated 10th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League is set to begin on Friday, April 11, 2025.

Defending champions Islamabad United will take on two-time winners Lahore Qalandars in the opening match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Karachi Kings will begin their campaign on Saturday, April 12, 2025, against Multan Sultans at their home ground, the National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

The six-team tournament will feature 34 matches, scheduled from April 11 to May 18. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host 13 matches, including both Eliminators and the grand final.

Karachi Kings squad for PSL 10: David Warner (Captain), Abbas Afridi and Adam Milne (all platinum), James Vince, Hasan Ali, Khushdil Shah (all diamond), Shan Masood, Muhammad Irfan Khan and Aamir Jamal (all gold), Arafat Minhas (brand ambassador), Tim Seifert, Zahid Mahmood, Litton Das and Mir Hamza (all silver), Fawad Ali and Riazullah (both emerging), Omair Bin Yousuf, Kane Williamson, Mohammad Nabi and Mirza Mamoon (all supplementary).

Karachi Kings HBL PSL X schedule