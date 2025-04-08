IPL 2025: Arya-inspired PBKS inflict fourth consecutive defeat on CSK

Punjab Kings' Priyansh Arya in action during their IPL 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Punjab on April 8, 2025. — BCCI

MULLANPUR: Priyansh Arya’s defiant century remained in the spotlight as Punjab Kings (PBKS) outclassed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 18 runs in the 22nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) here at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Opting to bat first, the PBKS got off to a dismal start as they had lost half of their side in eight overs with 83 runs on the board.

But Arya, who had kept the scoreboard ticking singlehandedly amid the top and middle-order collapse, finally found adequate support at the other end in the form of Shashank Singh.

The duo then raised a match-defining 71-run partnership, which culminated in the 14th over with Arya’s dismissal soon after the opener brought up his maiden IPL century.

The left-handed batter smashed seven fours and nine sixes on his way to a 42-ball 103.

Following his dismissal, Singh took the reins of PBKS’ batting expedition and bolstered them to a defendable total of 219/6, courtesy of an unbeaten 65-run partnership with Marco Jansen, who made a 19-ball 34 not out.

Singh, on the other hand, scored an unbeaten 42 off 36 deliveries, laced with two fours and three sixes.

For CSK, Khaleel Ahmed and Ravichandran Ashwin took two wickets each, while Mukesh Choudhary and Noor Ahmad shared two between them.

Chasing a daunting 220-run target, the visitors fell short by 18 runs as they could muster 201/5 in their allotted 20 overs despite Devon Conway’s half-century.

Openers Rachin Ravindra and Conway laid ample foundation for the run chase by knitting a 61-run partnership, culminating with the former’s dismissal in the seventh over.

Ravindra scored 36 off 23 deliveries with the help of six boundaries.

The five-time champions then suffered another blow to their pursuit as Raturaj Gaikwad perished in the next over after scoring just one.

Following the back-to-back blows, Shivam Dube joined Conway in the middle and launched recovery by adding an important 89 runs for the third wicket but both perished in the span of just two overs, reducing the visitors to 171/4 in 17.5 overs.

Conway remained the top-scorer for the CSK with a 49-ball 69, comprised of six fours and two sixes, while Dube smashed three fours and two sixes on his way to a 27-ball 42.

Former captain MS Dhoni then offered some resistance at the backend with a brisk 27-run cameo until falling victim to Yash Thakur on the first delivery of the final over.

Lockie Ferguson was the standout bowler for the PBKS, taking two wickets for 40 runs in his two overs, while Thakur and Glenn Maxwell made one scalp apiece.

The 18-run victory lifted PBKS to the fourth position with six points in four matches, while CSK remained ninth with two points in five fixtures.