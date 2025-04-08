WATCH: Saim Ayub joins Peshawar Zalmi’s squad for PSL 10

Peshawar Zalmi's Saim Ayub plays a shot during the PSL 9 Eliminator 2 against Islamabad United at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on March 16, 2024. — PSL

RAWALPINDI: Dynamic left-handed opener Saim Ayub, alongside fellow top-order batter Mohammad Haris, joined Peshawar Zalmi’s squad here for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, scheduled to commence on April 11.

In a video shared by the former champions, Haris could be seen driving Ayub to the team hotel. Upon their arrival, the duo shared excitement for the upcoming edition of the marquee league and greeted fans in the Pashto language.





The development came a day after Ayub was declared fit to participate in the PSL 10.

Ayub, who had been sidelined due to an ankle injury, completed a month-long rehabilitation in London before returning to Pakistan to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with his family.

A month ago, the left-handed batter began his recovery phase by exercising in the gym, including balancing drills such as single-leg squats, tightrope walks, and single-leg jumps.

The injury, which Ayub sustained during the Test series against South Africa in early 2024, led to his absence from international cricket, ruling him out for more than six weeks.

As a result, he was not included in Pakistan's squad for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 and the recently concluded white-ball tour of New Zealand.

The highly anticipated PSL 10 will kick off on Friday, April 11, 2025, with defending champions Islamabad United facing two-time winners Lahore Qalandars in the opening match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Peshawar Zalmi will begin their campaign on Saturday, April 12, against Quetta Gladiators at the same venue.

Peshawar Zalmi squad: Babar Azam, Saim Ayub and Tom Kohler-Cadmore (all platinum), Mohammad Haris, George Linde, Mohammad Ali (all diamond), Hussain Talat, Nahid Rana and Abdul Samad (all gold), Arif Yaqoob, Mehran Mumtaz, Sufiyan Muqeem and Najibullah Zadran (all silver), Ali Raza and Maaz Sadaqat (both emerging), Ahmed Daniyal and Alzarri Joseph (both supplementary).

Peshawar Zalmi' PSL 10 schedule:

12 April – Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

14 April – Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

19 April – Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

21 April – Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi, National Bank Stadium, Karachi

24 April – Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

27 April – Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

2 May – Peshawar Zalmi v Islamabad United, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

5 May – Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Cricket Stadium

8 May – Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

9 May – Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium