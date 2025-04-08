Bangladesh announce squad for Test series against Zimbabwe

Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz (left) and Mushfiqur Rahim bump fists during the fourth day of the first Test against Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on August 24, 2024. — AFP

DHAKA: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday, announced a 15-member squad for the two-match home Test series against Zimbabwe, scheduled to commence from April 20.

The squad features notable changes to that of against West Indies including the absence of experienced middle-order batter Litton Das due to his Pakistan Super League (PSL) commitments, while ace pacer Taskin Ahmed will miss the home assignment due to a left Achilles tendon issue.

"Before finalizing the team, we always take feedback from our medical department and physiotherapists," Bangladesh chief selector Gazi Ashraf said.

"Our pacers are carrying some injuries and need time to recover. The medical team clearly informed us that Taskin should not be considered for this series, as we have a busy calendar ahead. That's why Taskin is not part of the squad for this Zimbabwe series.”

As a result, veteran wicketkeeper batter Mushfiqur Rahim returned to the squad, while right-arm pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib received a maiden Test call-up.

Sakib has represented Bangladesh in 28 white-ball fixtures but is yet to feature in a Test match for the Tigers.

Ashraf acknowledged that it will be a challenge for skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto to select the playing XI in the absence of key players like Das but emphasised that they still have ‘plenty of options’ in the form of Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tajiul Islam and Nayeem Hasan.

"For the captain, selecting the playing XI will be challenging, especially in the absence of Litton Das at No. 6 or 7 - that creates a sweet dilemma,” said Ashraf.

“We have plenty of spin options - Mehidy Hasan Miraz as an all-rounder, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan. Four pacers are also there, providing more options. We saw in the Sri Lanka series that seamers did well in Sylhet, so that's a factor.

“As a backup, Taijul offers value not just with the ball but with the bat - he batted well against Sri Lanka. Overall, all possible options have been kept available for the coach and captain to pick the best XI."

Bangladesh Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahidul Islam Bhuiyan Ankon, Jaker Ali Anik (WK), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (VC), Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib