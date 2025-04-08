IPL 2025: Pooran, Marsh help LSG edge KKR in high-scoring thriller

LSG's Nicholas Pooran plays a shot during their IPL 2025 match against KKR at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 8, 2025. — BCCI

KOLKATA: Quickfire half-centuries from Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh powered Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to edge past defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by four runs in the 21st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 here at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday.

KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane’s decision to bowl first backfired as his bowlers were dominated by the spirited LSG batting unit, which accumulated 238/3 in the allotted 20 overs.

The visitors got off to a solid start with Aiden Markram and Marsh putting together a 99-run opening stand which culminated with the former’s dismissal on the second delivery of the 11th over.

Markram scored 47 off 28 deliveries with the help of four fours and two sixes.

Following the first blow, Pooran joined Marsh in the middle and turned the game on its head with belligerent hitting.

The West Indian smashed seven fours and eight sixes on his way to an unbeaten 36-ball 87.



For his match-defining knock, Pooran was adjudged the Player of the Match.

He also shared a 71-run partnership with Mitchell Marsh, who walked back in the 16th over after scoring 81 off 48 balls, featuring six fours and five sixes.

For KKR, Harshit Rana led the way with two wickets but was expensive as he conceded 51 runs in his four overs, while Andre Russell made one scalp.

Chasing a daunting 239-run target, the hosts fell agonizingly short as they could amass 234/7 in their allotted overs despite skipper Rahane’s half-century and Rinku Singh’s late blitz.

The equation had come down to 24 runs required off the last over with Singh and Harshit Rana at the crease.

LSG captain Rishab Pant entrusted Ravi Bishnoi to bowl the last over and he displayed nerves of steel to secure a narrow victory for his side by conceding just 19 runs.

Rahane top-scored in the run chase with a 35-ball 61, comprised of 10 boundaries including two sixes, while Singh made an unbeaten 38 off deliveries, hitting six fours and two sixes.

Another notable contributor was middle-order batter Venkatesh Iyer, who scored 45 off 29 deliveries with the help of six fours and a six.

For LSG, Akash Deep and Shardul Thakur picked up two wickets each, while Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi and Bishnoi struck out one batter apiece.

The four-run victory lifted LSG to the fourth position in the IPL 2025 standings with six points in five matches, while KKR remained sixth with four points in as many fixtures.