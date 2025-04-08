Shahid Afridi wants Mohsin Naqvi to relinquish one role

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi (left) during the T20 match between Multan Sultans and the MCC at Aitchison College on February 19, 2020 in Lahore and Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi (right) during the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 curtain raiser event at Diwan-e-Aam at Lahore Fort in Lahore on February 16, 2025. — AFP/ICC

RAWALPINDI: Former Pakistan captain and star all-rounder Shahid Afridi advised Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi to settle for one role to ‘handle matters more effectively’.

The former captain recently met Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir here and offered condolence on the demise of his mother.

During the meeting, Afridi opined that if Naqvi chooses one position between PCB chairmanship and the Federal Ministry of Interior, it would be beneficial for the country.

“In my view, holding two roles at the same time prevents him from giving full focus,” said Afridi.

“You should choose between the Interior Ministry and the PCB. If you concentrate on just one role, it will serve Pakistan better,” he added.

The legendary all-rounder acknowledged Naqvi’s passion and determination for the betterment of the sport but reiterated that he cannot sail two boats at once.

“You can’t sail two boats at once. Focusing on one role will allow you to handle matters more effectively. He has great passion and determination for improving cricket.”

Sources further claimed that Shahid Afridi also told General Asim Munir that cricket is the only source of entertainment in the country, stating Mohsin Naqvi sincerely wants to do something, but he cannot succeed with two commitments.

“Cricket is a full-time job, both are big responsibilities, two big tasks cannot be done at the same time,” Afridi added.

It is worth mentioning here that Mohsin Naqvi, last week, also appointed the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President and became the first Pakistani since 2008 to assume the role after being elected unopposed and succeeding the President of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Shammi Silva.

“Mr. Mohsin Naqvi has assumed charge as the new President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). Naqvi, who has served as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman since February 2024 will assume this prestigious role on 3rd April, 2025. His appointment ushers in a new chapter of leadership for Asian cricket,” the ACC said in a statement.