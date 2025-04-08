Virat Kohli joins Shoaib Malik in elusive list of T20 batters

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli plays a shot during their IPL match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 7, 2025. — BCCI

MUMBAI: India’s batting stalwart Virat Kohli on Monday, added another feather to his cap as he became the first Indian to amass 13000 runs in T20 cricket.

The right-handed batter achieved the landmark in the blockbuster Indian Premier League (IPL) clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Mumbai Indians at the latter’s home ground here at the Wankhede Stadium.

Kohli needed just 17 runs to breach the 13000-run barrier but the star batter went on to score a match-winning 67 off 42 deliveries, laced with 10 boundaries including two sixes.

As a result, the 36-year-old became just the fifth batter to achieve the milestone, joining West Indies’ Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard, England’s Alex Hales and Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik in the elusive list.

He is also the only Indian batter thus far to amass 13000 runs in the shortest format of the sport, while the second-fastest overall in terms of innings taken.

Legendary West Indies batter Gayle was the fastest to 13000 T20 runs, achieving the feat in 381 innings just five less than Kohli’s tally of 386 innings.

Fastest batters to score 13000 runs in men's T20s

Chris Gayle - 381 innings



Virat Kohli - 386 innings

Alex Hales - 474 innings

Shoaib Malik - 487 innings

Kieron Pollard - 594 innings

For the unversed, Kohli’s quickfire knock was backed by Krunal Pandya’s four-wicket haul and led RCB to register their first victory against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in 10 years as they edged past the five-time champions by 12 runs.

The 12-run victory strengthened RCB’s third position in the IPL 2025 standings with six points in four matches, while Mumbai Indians remained eighth with two points in five games.