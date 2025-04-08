Bangladesh crush Pakistan ‘A’ in Women’s World Cup Qualifier warm-up

Pakistan A's Gull Rukh plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier match against Bangladesh at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 8, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: A combined batting and bowling effort propelled Bangladesh to a massive 167-run victory over Pakistan ‘A’ in the warm-up match of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday.

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana’s decision to bat first paid dividends as her batting unit piled up a formidable total of 276 before being bowled out in 49.4 overs.

Leading the way for the touring side was their skipper Sultana, who top-scored with a 72-ball 70, studded with 10 boundaries including a six.

She also shared a crucial 109-run partnership for the third wicket with opener Farzana Haque, who retired out after scoring 50 off 85 deliveries, laced with five boundaries.

The next-best contribution came from their number 11 batter Jannatul Ferdus, who scored an unbeaten 46 off just 34 deliveries and lifted Bangladesh from 210/9 to 276 all out.

Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar led the bowling charge for Pakistan ‘A’, taking three wickets each, while Tania Saeed struck twice.

Chasing a daunting 277-run target, Pakistan ‘A’ batting unit skittled for a meagre 109 in 39.1 overs, marking the home side’s first defeat in the Women’s World Cup Qualifier warm-up.

Number eight batter Hani waged a lone battle for the hosts, playing an unbeaten 26-run knock. Besides her, only Eyman Fatima could amass double figures, while the rest struggled against a ruthless Bangladesh bowling attack.

For Bangladesh, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter and Rabeya claimed two wickets each, while Fariha Islam Trisna and Sumona chipped in with one scalp apiece.

The green shirts will formally kick off their ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier in the curtain raiser against Ireland at the Gaddafi Stadium here on April 9, while West Indies will take on Scotland at the LCCA on the same day.

The top two teams by the end of the league-stage matches will qualify for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup and will join Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka and hosts India, who qualified for the World Cup by finishing in the top six of the 10-team ICC Women’s Championship (2022-25).