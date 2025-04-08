ICC unveils nominees for Men’s Player of the Month for March

India's Shreyas Iyer celebrates winning the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 after beating New Zealand in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on March 9, 2025. — ICC

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday, revealed its Men’s Player of the Month nominees for March 2025, featuring New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra and Jacob Duffy and India’s Shreyas Iyer.

Iyer played a pivotal role in India’s successful ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 campaign by accumulating 172 runs in three ODIs at an average of 57.33 with a strike rate of 77.47 in the outgoing month.

The right-handed batter also finished as the leading run-getter for India in the eight-team tournament.

Although his highest score (79) in the tournament came in the group-stage match against New Zealand, he played equally crucial knocks in the semi-final against Australia and the summit clash against the Blackcaps, scoring 45 and 48 respectively.

Ravindra, another Champions Trophy 2025 finalist, made a cut due to his all-round brilliance which was on display in the mega event.

The all-rounder also played three matches in the outgoing month and scored 151 runs at a brilliant average of 50.33 and an impressive strike rate of 106.33 besides taking three wickets at a commendable economy rate of just 4.66.

His best knock in the tournament came in the semi-final against South Africa, where he scored a magnificent 108-run knock – his second century of the tournament – and knitted an important 164-run partnership with Kane Williamson which powered New Zealand to record the highest-ever total of the Champions Trophy history.

New Zealand’s rising pacer Duffy was shortlisted owing to his ground-breaking performances in the recent home white-ball series against Pakistan, comprised of five T20Is and three ODIs.

Duffy finished as the leading wicket-taker of the T20I series, making 13 scalps at an average of 8.38 and an economy rate of 6.17.

His consistent performances powered him to the top of the ICC Men’s T20I bowling rankings.

Duffy also picked up two wickets in the opening ODI against Pakistan at the end of the month, taking his wickets tally to 15 in just six matches.