Lahore Qalandars' overseas stars arrive in Islamabad ahead of PSL 10

Lahore Qalandars’ star players David Wiese, Sam Billings, Rishad Hossain and Kusal Perera have arrived in Islamabad for the upcoming 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The franchise announced the arrival of its overseas players on social media with the caption: "Touchdown Islamabad 🛬 Our Qalandars have started to arrive for the HBL PSL 10."

Namibian all-rounder David Wiese, who played just one season for Karachi Kings, has since been a consistent performer for Lahore Qalandars.

He has featured in 53 PSL matches, scoring 629 runs at an average of 25.16 and a strike rate of 162.11. With the ball, he has taken 38 wickets at an economy rate of 8.20.

On the other hand, English wicketkeeper-batter Sam Billings has played 20 PSL matches, scoring 402 runs at an average of 25.12 and a strike rate of 131.37.

Kusal Perera and Rishad Hossain are set to make their PSL debuts this season.

It is pertinent to mention that the much-anticipated 10th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League is set to begin on Friday, April 11, with defending champions Islamabad United taking on two-time winners Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The six-team tournament will feature a total of 34 matches from April 11 to May 18. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host 13 matches, including the two Eliminators and the grand final.

In addition to the main tournament, an exhibition match is scheduled for April 8 in Peshawar. The participating teams for this special fixture will be announced in due course.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, including the first Qualifier on May 13. Karachi’s National Bank Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will each host five matches.

The event will also feature three double-headers, with two scheduled on Saturdays and one on Labour Day (May 1).

Lahore Qalandars squad for PSL 10: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Fakhar Zaman and Daryl Mitchell (all platinum), Haris Rauf, Sikandar Raza and Kusal Perera (all diamond), Abdullah Shafique, Jahandad Khan and Zaman Khan (all gold), David Wiese, Asif Ali, Asif Afridi, Muhammad Akhlaq and Rishad Hossain (all silver), Momin Qamar and Momin Azab (both emerging), Muhammad Naeem, Salman Ali Mirza and Tom Curran (all supplementary).

Lahore Qalandars HBL PSL X schedule