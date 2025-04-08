Shaheen Afridi relies on two key players for PSL glory

Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates the wicket of Alex Hales during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) match between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on March 6, 2024. - AFP

Lahore Qalandars Shaheen Afridi has shown confidence in the recent additions to his squad, particularly Daryl Mitchell and Kusal Perera, believing they will enhance the team's chances in the upcoming 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

During a recent interview, Shaheen discussed the team's strategy and his expectations for the season ahead.

The left-arm pacer commended the inclusion of all players in the Lahore Qalandars lineup, especially the emerging talents, and emphasised the significant contribution of foreign players, who have consistently performed at a high level for their national teams.

"I have high hopes for all the players in the Lahore Qalandars squad, including the emerging players. All the foreign players have performed well for their countries," said Shaheen.

"With the arrival of Daryl Mitchell, the gap in our middle-order batting will be filled. Mitchell has already showcased his excellence in Pakistan, and we believe he will add significant strength to our batting lineup," he added.

The 25-year-old also pointed to Kusal Perera’s potential impact on the team, stating, "Kusal Perera will prove to be an impact player for us."

It is pertinent to mention that the highly anticipated 10th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to kick off on Friday, April 11, with defending champions Islamabad United facing two-time winners Lahore Qalandars at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The six-team tournament will feature 34 matches from April 11 to May 18. Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium will host 13 matches, including two Eliminators and the grand final.

In addition to the main tournament, an exhibition match is scheduled for April 8 in Peshawar, with participating teams to be announced soon. Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, including the first Qualifier on May 13.

Karachi’s National Bank Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will each hold five matches, while three double-headers are also planned, with two taking place on Saturdays and one on Labour Day (May 1).

Lahore Qalandars squad for PSL 10: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Fakhar Zaman and Daryl Mitchell (all platinum), Haris Rauf, Sikandar Raza and Kusal Perera (all diamond), Abdullah Shafique, Jahandad Khan and Zaman Khan (all gold), David Wiese, Asif Ali, Asif Afridi, Muhammad Akhlaq and Rishad Hossain (all silver), Momin Qamar and Momin Azab (both emerging), Muhammad Naeem, Salman Ali Mirza and Tom Curran (all supplementary).

Lahore Qalandars HBL PSL X schedule