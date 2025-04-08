Faisalabad set to host international cricket after 2008

An undated picture of Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad. - PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is reportedly planning to host two T20I matches of the upcoming Pakistan-Bangladesh series in Faisalabad.

According to sources, the Bangladesh cricket team is set to tour Pakistan in the third week of next month, with a five-match T20 series scheduled between the two teams.

The matches are expected to take place on May 25, 27, and 30, followed by June 1 and 3.

Sources indicate that the first two matches of the series will likely be held at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad, marking the return of international cricket to the city.

The last international match at the venue was on April 11, 2008, when Pakistan hosted Bangladesh in a One Day International (ODI).

The remaining three matches are expected to be played in Lahore. Initially, the series was planned to include three ODIs and three T20Is.

However, after discussions between the PCB and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), the series format was revised to feature five T20Is as part of preparations for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 and T20 World Cup 2026.

For the unversed, Pakistan and Bangladesh have played each other 19 times in T20 matches. Out of these, Pakistan has won 16, while Bangladesh has won 3.